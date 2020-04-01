Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 68.20 and a quick ratio of 68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.72). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

