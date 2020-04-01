Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 68.20 and a quick ratio of 68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($2.72). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
Tc Pipelines Lp Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
Tc Pipelines Lp Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Euronav NV
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Euronav NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report