Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Stock Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

