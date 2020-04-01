Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,017 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

