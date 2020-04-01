Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,053 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

