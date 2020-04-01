Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Blue Bird by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Bird Corp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

