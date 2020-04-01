Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,595 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 601.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

