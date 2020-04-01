B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,640 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $58,824.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $325,735.20.

On Friday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 339,656 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $866,122.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $2,363,348.47.

On Monday, March 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,465 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $396,836.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $779,019.00.

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

