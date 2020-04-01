Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $246.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

