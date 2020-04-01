Harry J. Thie Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Harry J. Thie bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,582.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

JCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

