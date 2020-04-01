Harry J. Thie Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Harry J. Thie bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,582.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

JCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assured Guaranty Ltd. Director Thomas W. Jones Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Director Thomas W. Jones Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock
B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock
B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of Stock
Jernigan Capital Inc CEO John A. Good Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock
Jernigan Capital Inc CEO John A. Good Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock
Limbach Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Brian Pratt Purchases 7,800 Shares
Limbach Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Brian Pratt Purchases 7,800 Shares
Harry J. Thie Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc Stock
Harry J. Thie Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc Stock
Mueller Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Mueller Industries, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report