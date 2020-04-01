Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.