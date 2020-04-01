Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 7542906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $873.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

