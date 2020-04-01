Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,376.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

