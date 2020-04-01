Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,479 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMLP. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.