Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blackline were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackline by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Blackline by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Blackline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 0.62. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.