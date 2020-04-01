Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 674.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

