StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

