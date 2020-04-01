Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

