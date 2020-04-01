Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUB opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

