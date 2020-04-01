Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,463,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

SAFM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

