BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 19,583 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,898 shares of company stock worth $6,455,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.25.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

