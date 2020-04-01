BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.