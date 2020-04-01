BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.10% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other news, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MUR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

