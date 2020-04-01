American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 3,261 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 349,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

