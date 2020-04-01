American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

