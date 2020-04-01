Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY opened at $28.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.