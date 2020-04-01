Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.57.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at C$17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.39.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.3199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$51,092.05. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,817.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.