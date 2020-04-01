Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.