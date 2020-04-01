Morgan Stanley Upgrades Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Overweight

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Commerzbank lowered Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

