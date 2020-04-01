Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 126,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 101.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

