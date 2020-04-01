Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

