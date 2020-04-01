Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,733 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NPO opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $852.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

