World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of World Acceptance worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WRLD stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.13.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

