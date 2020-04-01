TD Securities Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$16.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.07. The firm has a market cap of $192.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

