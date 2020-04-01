Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of J M Smucker worth $186,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after buying an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after buying an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

