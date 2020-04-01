Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.42% of Alexco Resource worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

AXU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.