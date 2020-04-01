Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Leidos worth $214,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

