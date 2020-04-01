Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,755 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

