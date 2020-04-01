Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $211,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

