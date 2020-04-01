Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Cardtronics worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

CATM opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.