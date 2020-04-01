Credit Suisse AG Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

MINI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

