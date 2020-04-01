Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

