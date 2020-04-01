Credit Suisse AG Has $1.15 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Alamo Group worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alamo Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

