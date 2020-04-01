Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

