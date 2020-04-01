Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.87. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

