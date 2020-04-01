Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,169 to GBX 683. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC traded as low as GBX 305.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), with a volume of 3634822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.60 ($4.48).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 664 ($8.73) target price (down previously from GBX 886 ($11.65)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 794.50 ($10.45).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ian Davis acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 777 shares of company stock worth $493,995.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 676.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

