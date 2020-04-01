Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 27th total of 157,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,498,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vectrus by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 227,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 124,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:VEC opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $365.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

