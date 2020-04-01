Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,667 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.79% of Lam Research worth $335,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

