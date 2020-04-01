Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Cut to GBX 775

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 859.67 ($11.31).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 798.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.