Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director James J. Forese Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director James J. Forese bought 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MG opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Mistras Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mistras Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

