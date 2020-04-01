$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.77. Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

HA stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $486.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $21,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.